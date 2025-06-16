Israel not ready to take diplomatic path in conflict with Iran — ambassador

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. It is premature to talk about settling the conflict between Israel and Iran by non-military means, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin told reporters.

When asked about Russia’s potential role in settling the Israeli-Iranian conflict, she said, "The top priority today is to eliminate the desire, opportunity, and intent. Once we get that done, we will see about how to proceed."

Halperin added that it is "far too early to consider the whos, whens, and hows" around settling the conflict.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.