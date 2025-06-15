Turkish Foreign Minister calls for resumption of talks on Iran's nuclear program

ANKARA, June 16. /TASS/. In a phone conversation with his British counterpart David Lammy Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said it was necessary to urgently resume talks on Iran's nuclear program, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy this evening. They discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran. Fidan underscored [Turkey's] concern that further developments could escalate into a larger-scale crisis," the source said.

Fidan also noted that "diplomatic measures [for a settlement] should be strengthened, and talks on the nuclear program should be resumed without delay in order to end the conflict as soon as possible.".