Sandu regime wages war against priests, supporters of traditional values — party leader

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu is waging an open war against priests of the Moldovan Orthodox Church (MOC) and supporters of traditional values, the leader of the Victory political bloc, Ilan Shor, said commenting on the dispersal of opponents of the LGBT march (the movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) in Chisinau.

Sandu is waging an open and brutal crackdown against MOC priests and parents with children, Shor said on his Telegram channel. "The entire world can witness this now. Under the orders of the inhumane regime, police are forcibly removing a young child from his father, hitting the child's head against the asphalt, knocking a priest to the ground, and violently detaining peaceful citizens," he wrote.

Shor emphasized that these individuals are being targeted solely because they "stand up for traditional values and oppose LGBT propaganda." He characterized their actions as "a heroic stand in today’s Moldova," where, he asserts, the regime aims to crush all dissent.

Earlier in Chisinau, several hundred believers - including clergy - tried to block an LGBT march by walking across its route, carrying icons and church banners. The police responded by pushing them back; some were restrained and detained. During the confrontation, law enforcement officers knocked several people to the ground, including a clergyman and a man carrying a child. Eyewitnesses recorded the incident on video, which was then circulated on social media by protest participants.

Law enforcement officials have yet to comment on the use of force against the clergyman and believers.