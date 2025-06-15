CHISINAU, June 15. /TASS/. Former Moldovan Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo has publicly accused the country's authorities of oppressing ordinary citizens solely to curry favor with Brussels. Speaking shortly after police employed violence against opponents of an LGBT march in Chisinau an event involving a movement blacklisted as extremist and banned in Russia - Stoianoglo voiced his concerns.

"We are not against anyone's rights," he stated. "But in a country where large families turn to Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in Russia - TASS) to seek financial aid for medications, and where young people leave in despair, it is inappropriate to craft policies that serve external interests. Those who save lives, educate future generations, and sustain the nation receive no recognition, platform, or protection. There is no 'Hero Mother Week,' no 'Exhausted Farmer Day,' and no 'Parade of Neglected Pensioners.' Yet, those aligned with external agendas enjoy security, media coverage, and publicity. Sometimes, even official decisions are disregarded. Privilege, after all, remains the most perverse form of discrimination," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Every year, LGBT community festivals in Chisinau face protests, often resulting in disruptions. Despite this, Western nations that provide financial support to Moldova have defended the events, prompting the government to deploy a substantial police presence to prevent clashes. On Sunday, separate groups of believers attempted to breach police lines and disrupt the march. Footage captured by journalists showed police officers forcibly detaining individuals, with one man nearly dropping his child in the process - an incident that further fueled public outrage.