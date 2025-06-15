Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran not damaged, according to Mehr news agency

DOHA, June 15. /TASS/. Imam Khomeini Airport was not damaged as a result of Israeli attacks on Tehran, the Mehr news agency said.

According to its sources, reports of damage to the airport are not true, and airport employees did not record any damage on its territory.

On June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and in the early hours of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties as a result of these attacks, acknowledged hits on a number of targets on their territory, but said the damage was limited.