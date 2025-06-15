Moldova’s former president for probe into police violence against opponents of LGBT march

CHISINAU, June 15. /TASS/. Moldova’s former president and leader of the Socialist Party Igor Dodon has demanded an investigation into the actions of police who beat and detained clergy and believers protesting against the LGBT march (the movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia). He noted that law enforcement officers acted on the instructions from President Maia Sandu and the government of her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity.

"Instead of ensuring law and order, the police actually accompanied and protected the illegal march, while peaceful Orthodox citizens — clergy, women, and children — were subjected to violence. Here are just some of the outrageous actions by the police: a clergyman was thrown onto the asphalt. A father carrying a child in his arms was knocked down, and the child hit his head on the ground. Peaceful participants in the Cross Procession were beaten and detained without cause," Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel. In his opinion, the Moldovan authorities openly sided with the provocateurs, blocking traffic and ambulances, and endangering the lives and health of dozens of citizens in the course of suppressing the protest.

"This is politically motivated violence, a gross abuse of power, a cynical act of repression against believers, and a demonstration of the true face of the Sandu regime — dictatorial, anti-religious, and totalitarian. We demand an immediate investigation into all instances of abuse of power by Interior Ministry officials and that those responsible be held accountable. Every victim of police violence will be provided with free legal assistance with the support of the Socialists," the former president added.

According to a TASS correspondent, several hundred believers, including clergy, came with icons and church banners. They tried to block the LGBT march by moving across its path, but the police began to push them back, some were handcuffed and taken away. During the clash, law enforcement officers knocked several people to the ground, including clergymen and a man carrying a child in his arms. The incident was caught on video by eyewitnesses and shared on social media by participants in the protest.

Law enforcement officials have not yet commented on the use of force against clergy and believers.

Meanwhile, the Family March, which was organized by the Party of Socialists, the Party of Communists, the Future of Moldova Party, and other opposition groups, ended peacefully and without incident at the Cathedral in central Chisinau. It was attended by former Moldovan presidents Igor Dodon and Vladimir Voronin, former Prime Minister Vasile Tarlev, members of parliament, politicians, public figures, and clergy.