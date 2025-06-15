Tehran has evidence US military helped Israel in attack on Iran

DOHA, June 15. /TASS/. Iran has evidence that the US Armed Forces in the Middle East have supported Israel in attacks on the Islamic Republic, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told foreign diplomats in Tehran.

"Israel's aggression against Iran could not have been carried out without the consent and support of the United States. We have convincing evidence that American forces in the region assisted Israel in carrying out these attacks," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

Araghchi also mentioned "a number of statements by US President Donald Trump" in support of Israel's actions. According to him, "the United States is complicit in the attacks and must take responsibility."

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program. Less than a day later, the Islamic Republic launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and on the night of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported deaths and injuries as a result of these attacks, acknowledged several objects on their territory were hit, but stated that the damage was limited.

Iran and the United States have been conducting talks mediated by Oman to resolve the Tehran's nuclear problem since April. After several attempts to reach a new agreement, the consultations hit a deadlock over disagreements on uranium enrichment. The sixth round of talks was scheduled for June 15 in Muscat, but it was cancelled after the Israeli attack on Iran.