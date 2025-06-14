Iran attacked key energy facilities in Israel — news agency

DUBAI, June 15. /TASS/. Energy installations became the target of Iran’s missile strike against the territory of Israel, the Fars news agency said.

"High-precision missiles hit key energy facilities of Israel," the news agency informed. The missile strike resulted in interruptions of the power supply in central districts of Israel and made a portion of the critical infrastructure inoperative, Fars added.

Iran has delivered a missile strike against a refinery in Israel’s Haifa in response to earlier attacks against its energy facilities by Israel, the Iranian state television said earlier.