Trump says conflict in Gaza Strip close to end

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Hamas radical Palestinian movement will end soon.

"Gaza is ready to fold - or just about ready to fold," Trump told The Atlantic magazine. "We have gotten many of the hostages back," he added.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained this by Hamas's rejection of the proposals put forward by mediators and US special envoy Steven Witkoff, stating that the purpose of the operation in the strip is the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of hostilities.

On May 8, the Israeli authorities announced that Operation Gideon's Chariots, an effort to defeat Hamas in Gaza, had entered a decisive phase. According to Netanyahu's office, ground forces were advancing deep into the Gaza Strip, carrying out pinpoint strikes against Hamas and taking key positions.