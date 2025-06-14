Iran notifies IAEA of no change in off-site radiation levels in Isfahan

BERLIN, June 14. /TASS/. Iran's Nuclear Regulatory Authority has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that there was no change in off-site radiation levels in Isfahan, the site of one of the nuclear targets struck on June 13, the agency said on social media X.

Earlier, the agency informed of four critical buildings at the site being damaged as a result of attacks by Israel on June 13, including the Uranium Conversion Facility.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran's nuclear facilities in Isfahan had been attacked several times.

On June 13, the Israel Defense Forces said that it had carried out an airstrike on a nuclear facility in Iran’s Isfahan. Uranium production and enrichment facilities, laboratories, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.