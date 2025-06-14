Four people killed, over 70 wounded in Iranian air strikes on Israel

TEL AVIV, June 14. /TASS/. Four people were killed and over 70 wounded in Iranian missile attacks on Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported on Saturday.

According to the daily, two people were killed and 21 injured as a result of a direct missile hit into residential buildings in the central part of Israel.

Previous reports said that two women died in a hospital from sustained wounds.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Friday evening in response to the Israeli operation against the Iranian nuclear program a day before.

Iran codenamed its operation True Promise 3. The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a televised address to the nation that the Israeli leadership "unleashed a war" against Iran, so Iran will not let Israel remain unscathed and will "use all force" to make that country regret what it has done.

General Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the Iranian retaliation will continue as long as necessary.