Israel detects new missile launches from Iran

TEL AVIV, June 14. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said Iran launched a new missile attack on Israel.

"A while ago, sirens sounded in several areas of Israel after the detection of missiles fired from Iran toward the State of Israel. The Israeli Air Force is currently operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat. The defense is not airtight, so it is important to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command," the IDF said in a statement.

"Defense systems are working to intercept the threat. The population is instructed to proceed to protected areas and remain there until further notice," the statement said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.