Iran's permanent representative labels Israeli strike as state terrorism

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. Iran’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Reza Najafi, has condemned Israel’s attack on Tehran as an act of state terrorism.

"Several targeted assassinations of high-ranking Iranian officials and scholars have been carried out in residential areas of Tehran, resulting in the deaths of civilians as well," Najafi said, as quoted by NourNews. "These deliberate and reckless actions constitute blatant instances of state terrorism," the diplomat added.