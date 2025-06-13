IRGC confirms death of its commander, to deliver response

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. Lieutenant General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in Israel’s overnight attack, IRGC Deputy Chief General Ali Fadavi confirmed.

"General Salami longed for martyrdom, and he will remain a revered figure for all IRGC soldiers," Fadavi said during a broadcast on Iran’s state television.

He went on to warn that the IRGC is prepared to deliver a forceful response to Israel’s actions.

"We are ready to deliver a decisive response - one that will make them deeply regret what they have done," Fadavi stated.