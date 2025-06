TEL AVIV, June 13. /TASS/. Iran has launched more than 100 drones towards Israel in recent hours, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Effie Defrin said at a briefing.

"All systems are engaged to thwart the threats," Defrin added.

The army spokesman urged Israelis to "exercise resilience and patience" as "hard times lie ahead.".