Israel, US to pay for strikes on Iran — military spokesman

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. Israel will get a tough response for its Friday’s attacks against Iran, the Al Masirah television quoted a spokesperson for the Iranian General Staff as saying.

In his words, the attacks were organized with the US support.

"The Zionist enemy and America will pay for that and will sustain a devastating blow," Al Masirah quoted the spokesman as saying.

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called it a "preemptive strike" and warned his compatriots about Iran’s retaliatory attack.