UN secretary-general concerned by Israeli strikes on Iran — office

UNITED NATIONS, June 13. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran and urges the parties to show maximum restraint, his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East," the statement reads. "He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran's nuclear programme are underway."

"The Secretary-General asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford," Haq said.

Earlier, the Israeli government announced strikes on Iran, including on nuclear facilities in various regions of the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the goal of the operation was to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program and warned that the strikes will continue.