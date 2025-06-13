Estimated damage from Iran’s retaliatory attack to be different, IDF warns

TEL AVIV, June 13. /TASS/. Iran’s retaliatory attack following Israeli strikes is estimated to cause damage different from what the Jewish state is used to, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said.

"Civilians of Israel, I can’t promise absolute success - the Iranian regime will attempt to attack us in response, the expected toll will be different to what we are used to," he said. "I promise you that the IDF’s operations are being conducted as a result of immediate and justified operational needs and in a secure and precise manner. It is necessary at this time to make difficult decisions, and be confident that all the decisions made are taken with the gravity of the situation."

"We have begun this operation because the time has come, we are at the point of no return. We cannot afford to wait for another time to operate, we have no other choice. Recent and past events of history have taught us that when the enemy is attempting to destroy us, we must not turn a blind eye. We need to fight for our existence, freedom was given to those willing to fight for it," the chief of the General Staff continued.

In his words, the goal of the Israeli operation is "to secure a safer future for the State of Israel and its civilians."

"We have been preparing this operation for a long time - unprecedented efforts have been made across all branches and directorates to achieve readiness against the tangible and present threat. At this time, I ask that you support the IDF troops and security forces, who are operating with strength and determination, both in near and in far fronts. They are defending us all at great risk to their lives. We are calling up tens of thousands of soldiers and prepared across all borders," the Israeli official added.

Earlier, Israeli military spokesman Effie Defrin said Israel delivered strikes on nuclear sites in different regions of Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called the operation a "preemptive strike.".