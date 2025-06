DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. An Israeli strike on Iran’s capital Tehran targeted a residential districts where senior military officials reside, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, the attack targeted the Mahallati district in the northeastern part of the city.

Earlier, Al Masirah said that residential buildings in Tehran were among targets of the Israeli strike.

Iran’s state television said the strike on Tehran left a number of civilians killed and wounded, including women and children.