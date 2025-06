WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. Along with air strikes, Israel carried out a series of sabotage acts against missile and air defense facilities in the Islamic Republic, Axios journalists Barak Ravid wrote on the X social network.

A senior Israeli official told him that the Mossad "led a series of covert sabotage operations deep inside Iran."

The goal was to damage Iran’s strategic missile sites and its air defense capabilities, the journalist wrote.