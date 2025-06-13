Nuclear physicists, Natanz facility were among Israeli targets - premier

TEL AVIV, June 13. /TASS/. Leading Iranian nuclear physicists and the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz were among the targets for Israeli strikes on Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an emergency televised address to the nation.

"We delivered a strike into the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, we delivered a strike into the heart of Iran’s weapons program, we attacked Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natanz, we attacked key nuclear physicists working on the Iranian bomb. We also delivered a strike in the heart of Iran’s missile program," he said.