US tells Israel it will not participate in strike on Iranian nuclear sites — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. The Washington administration notified the government of Israel that it will not participate directly in the Jewish state’s potential strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Axios portal reported.

"The Trump administration told the Israeli government the US won't be directly involved in any Israeli military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities," the portal wrote citing sources.

The sources did not say whether the US would provide assistance in terms of intelligence or logistics, such as with aerial refueling.

According to the report, the US "would almost certainly help Israel defend itself from Iranian retaliation."

On June 11, CBS reported citing "multiple sources" that US officials have been told that Israel is fully ready to launch an operation against Iran. According to The Wall Street Journal, this may happen on June 15 if Tehran refuses to accept tough restrictions on its nuclear program, proposed by the United States.

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh stated on Wednesday that if an armed conflict with the United States broke out, Iran would attack all US military bases in the Middle East.