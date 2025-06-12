UN General Assembly adopts resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, Israel’s responsibility

UNITED NATIONS, June 13. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution that underscores the need to hold Israel responsible and ensure that it complies with the international law, a TASS correspondent reported.

The document was supported by 149 countries, including Russia, China, Oman, Saudi Arabia, France, Switzerland and Japan. 12 countries voted against, including Argentina, Hungary and the United States.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, documents adopted by the General Assembly are non-binding.

The resolution calls upon UN member states to take individual and collective measures in accordance with the international law and the UN Charter to ensure that Israel complies with its obligations. The document strongly condemns the use of famine as a warfare method and the existing barriers for humanitarian deliveries, underscoring Israel’s duty not to deprive Gaza residents of vital resources. The resolution demands that Israel, as an occupying force, immediately stop its blockade of Gaza, open all border crossings and ensure the delivery of aid to Palestinian civilians in full.

On top of that, the resolution demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire observed by both sides, and reiterates the call to release all hostages currently held by Hamas and other groups.

The text is based on previous resolutions of the UN General Assembly.