Israel does not exclude military action to resolve Iran issue `at any time’ — PM’s adviser

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Israel does not rule out using force to resolve the Iranian nuclear program "at any time" for the sake of the Jewish state’s security, the Israeli prime minister’s adviser Dmitri Gendelman told TASS.

"Israel is not bound by agreements of which it is not a party and it will act for the sake of its security - at any time and in any place," he said in response to a question about whether Israel is ready to use force against Iran over its nuclear program.

Earlier, ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the situation, that Israel may take military action against Iran in the coming days. According to them, even as no final decision has been made yet, such a scenario is being actively considered amid the escalation in the region.