German defense chief arrives in Kiev for unannounced visit — agency

BERLIN, June 12. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived in Kiev for an announced visit to discuss more military aid for Ukraine, the DPA new agency reported.

"We are doing everything to support Ukraine so that it can defend itself and be in a position where Russia would be ready for serious negotiations," Pistorius said. "We will certainly talk about what support Germany and other European countries should provide [to Kiev] in the future, and what we can do, particularly in the field of industrial cooperation, and with regard to other kinds of assistance," he added.

Germany, the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US, has committed a total of about 40 billion euros in military support to Kiev. Russia has repeatedly stated that flooding the Kiev regime with weapons will only prolong the conflict.