Los Angeles authorities examine possibility of curfew - mayor

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass did not rule out the possibility of imposing a curfew in the downtown area if protests continue.

"Now we're looking at things like curfews. We're looking at other aggressive response that we can have in case this violence breaks out again," she said at a news conference, aired by Associated Press.

She said the final decision is yet to be made. In her view, there was no need to impose the curfew in the entire city.

Mass detentions of undocumented migrants began in Los Angeles on June 6. By the evening of June 7, at least 44 people were already held on suspicion of immigration violations. Citizens took to the streets in response to the raids. The CBS report indicates that protesters tried to obstruct police activities, blocked roadways and threw rocks and firecrackers at officers from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Los Angeles police detained at least 56 people over the past weekend.

Trump had ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to respond to the unrest without consulting California Governor Gavin Newsom, who later sued the US president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for sending in troops without his permission. According to the CNN TV channel, about 1,700 National Guard troops were deployed to Los Angeles. The US Department of Defense sent about 700 Marines to respond to the unrest.