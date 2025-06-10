MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yury Ignat admitted on Tuesday that one of the country’s military airfields had been struck, resulting in damage.

"Indeed, such an incident occurred yesterday, one of the airfields was under attack," he said in an interview with Rada television channel. "Unfortunately, there was damage, some infrastructure sustained harm."

Ignat also acknowledged that this is not the first time the Russian Armed Forces have carried out strikes on Ukrainian military airfields.

On June 9, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks against Russian military airfields, the Russian Armed Forces delivered an overnight coordinated strike by air-launched long-range high-precision weapons at the Ukrainian tactical aviation airfield near the town of Dubno in the Rovno region. According to the ministry, all designated targets were destroyed.

Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security within the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, as well as a senior researcher at the Institute of Latin America of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS earlier that US-made F-16 fighter jets were likely stationed at the airfield hit by the Russian military.