US not yet satisfied by Iran’s proposals on nuclear deal — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. The new round of talks between the United States and Iran will take place on June 12, although Washington is not yet satisfied by Tehran’s response to the proposed nuclear deal, US President Donald Trump said.

"We have a meeting with Iran on Thursday, so we're going to wait till Thursday," Trump said, answering to a reporter’s question at the White House. "They're just asking for things that you can't do. They don't want to give up what they have to give up, you know what that is. They seek enrichment. We can't have enrichment."

"And so far, they're not there. I hate to say that, because the alternative is a very, very dire one, but they're not there. They have given us their thoughts on the deal. And I said, you know, it's just not acceptable," Trump added.