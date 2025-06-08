LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces' first incursion into the Dnepropetrovsk Region marks both a symbolic and strategic blow to Ukraine, The Times reported.

The newspaper noted that combat in the Dnepropetrovsk Region began simultaneously with Russian advances in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People's Republic.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry announced that a tank division from the Battlegroup Center had reached the western border of the DPR and was expanding its offensive into the Dnepropetrovsk Region.