13 Palestinians die, over 150 hurt during humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza

CAIRO, June 8. /TASS/. At least 13 Palestinians died and 153 more were hurt during humanitarian aid distribution near an outlet of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the enclave’s authorities said.

According to them, Israeli and US officers ensuring security of the outlet allegedly opened gunfire at Palestinian queueing near it.

The GHF said on June 6 that all of its food distribution outlets were still closed and promised to inform when they will be opened. It called on locals to stay away from the outlets "in the interests of security." Their operation was suspended on Wednesday after several dozen people were killed in their vicinity.