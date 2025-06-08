Body of eliminated senior Hamas official Sinwar found in Gaza Strip — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 8. /TASS/. The Israeli military has found an identified the body of former chief of Hamas’ military wing Mohammad Sinwar, who was reportedly killed in the Gaza Strip in mid-May, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In a targeted operation of the IDF in the southern Command, and following the completion of an identification process, it is now confirmed that the body of Mohammed Sinwar was located in the underground tunnel route beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis," it said.

The IDF recalled that Sinwar had been eliminated in a targeted strike on May 13. "Sinwar was eliminated along with the commander of the Rafah Brigade, Mohammad Sabaneh <…> while hiding in an underground command and control center in which IDF troops are currently operating," it said, adding that more bodies of radicals were found in the underground tunnels. Their identities are being verified.