Israel kills up to 65 civilians in three days near humanitarian distribution center — UN

GENEVA, June 3. /TASS/. At least 65 Palestinians have died since June 1 while trying to receive aid from a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution center, UN Human Rights Office Spokesman Jeremy Lawrence said at a briefing.

According to his information, at least 65 people were killed while trying to get humanitarian assistance near a GHF distribution center over the three days: 35 on June 1, three on June 2, and 27 more on June 3. Lawrence added that women and children were among the victims of these attacks.

Earlier, the Israeli army press service admitted that its servicemen opened fire near a humanitarian aid distribution center in the Palestinian enclave on Tuesday morning. According to the press service, this was done following the identification of "several suspects deviating from the designated access routes." The press service noted that "the details of the incident are being looked into." At the same time, the army stated that its servicemen do not impede GHR staff or prevent civilians from receiving aid.

Earlier reports indicated that Israel intends to establish a new aid program for Gaza residents with US support. This program would give the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation almost monopolistic rights to create distribution centers and provide food and other essential necessities. According to the plan, all international organizations, including those under the UN, that provide aid to enclave residents will only be able to do so through this foundation.