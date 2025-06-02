Hungary not to refuse from ties with Russia — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, June 2. /TASS/. Hungary will not refuse from cooperation with Russia and will not refuse from its peacekeeping position even if the armed conflict in Ukraine protracts, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"It looks like the trans-Atlantic community has split. While [US] President Donald Trump wants peace and we support him, the Western Europeans and Ukrainians want to continue the war. This complicates peacekeeping efforts and makes one think that this war will last longer and will be fiercer than we hoped. Hungary will not refuse from its peacekeeping position, we will not refuse from energy cooperation with Russia and we will continue supporting Donald Trump’s peace plan," he said in a video address broadcast by the M1 television channel.