Erdogan says Russia, Ukraine had excellent talks in Istanbul

ANKARA, June 2. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the second round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul as excellent.

"Today, as you know, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations convened in Istanbul under the chairmanship of our Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. And it was a really excellent meeting. As a result, there is an agreement to exchange a number of prisoners that’s more than 1,000, which is the number that was agreed last time. In addition to this exchange of prisoners, there is also an agreement to transfer the bodies of the dead," he said in televised remarks from Ankara following a cabinet meeting.

According to the Turkish leader, the exchange of living prisoners and bodies between Russia and Ukraine is "about really big numbers."

"These numbers are really impressive. They were named by Russia, Ukraine and my foreign minister, and they are being communicated to the world community through the media," he said.

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation at the talks, told reporters earlier on Monday that the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected to be the largest since the start of the special military operation.