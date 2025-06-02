Ukraine hands Russia list of children it wants back — Zelensky office's head

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. During talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to Russia a list of children whom Kiev wants to receive back, the head of Vladimir Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak, stated.

"During today's talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side officially handed over to Russia a list of Ukrainian children who need to be returned. This concerns hundreds of minors," he wrote on his Telegram channel. In Yermak's view, these children were "illegally" taken to Russia. "We are waiting for an answer, the ball is in Russia's court now," he added.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 at the initiative of President Vladimir Putin after a suspension of more than three years. The first meeting lasted about two hours. In addition to expressing their intention to continue working for a ceasefire, the parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. The deal was later executed.

Following the first round, Russia's chief delegate, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Moscow was satisfied with the result and was ready to continue communication. The second round of talks started today at Istanbul's Ciragan Palace at 2:43 p.m. local time (11:43 GMT) and ended at 3:57 p.m. (12:57 p.m. GMT).