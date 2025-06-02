More than 500 Palestinians injured in Gaza over past day, Gazan Health Ministry says

CAIRO, June 2. /TASS/. More than 50 people were killed and more than 500 others wounded in Gaza in Israeli attacks over the past day, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of 52 people were taken to hospitals, and 503 other people sustained injuries," the ministry said on Telegram.

A total of 54,470 Palestinians have been killed and another 124,693 injured in Gaza since October 2023, according to the ministry.

On March 18, Israel resumed fighting in Gaza, putting an end to a ceasefire, which had been in place since January, with massive strikes on the enclave. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the move came after Hamas rejected the proposals that were put forward by mediators and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that Israel sought to secure the release of all hostages. Hamas blamed the US and Israel for the renewed hostilities.

On May 8, Israeli authorities announced that the IDF had entered the decisive phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots, an effort to defeat Hamas in Gaza. According to Netanyahu's office, ground forces are advancing deep into the Gaza Strip, carrying out "pinpoint" strikes against Hamas and taking key positions.