Israeli army expands its ground operation in Gaza Strip — press service

TEL AVIV, June 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expanded its ground operation in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported.

"Over the past day, IDF troops expanded ground operations, eliminated terrorists, and dismantled weapons storage facilities and numerous terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground," the statement said.

On June 1, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Eyal Zamir visited the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where he held an operational meeting. Following the meeting, he ordered an increase in the scale of military operations in the enclave, the army press service reported on the same day. Zamir instructed troops to expand combat operations in the south and north of the Gaza Strip until conditions are created for the return of hostages and the decisive defeat of Hamas.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he ordered the army to continue its offensive against Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip regardless of negotiations.

On May 18, the Israeli army announced the start of combat operations in the northern and southern areas of the enclave as part of a large-scale ground operation dubbed "Gideon's Chariots." The operation's stated goal is the final defeat of Hamas and the liberation of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that, as a result of the operation, the army plans to take control of the entire Gaza Strip territory.