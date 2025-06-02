{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Israeli army expands its ground operation in Gaza Strip — press service

According to the report, over the past day, IDF troops expanded ground operations, eliminated terrorists, and dismantled weapons storage facilities and numerous terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground

TEL AVIV, June 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expanded its ground operation in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported.

"Over the past day, IDF troops expanded ground operations, eliminated terrorists, and dismantled weapons storage facilities and numerous terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground," the statement said.

On June 1, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Eyal Zamir visited the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where he held an operational meeting. Following the meeting, he ordered an increase in the scale of military operations in the enclave, the army press service reported on the same day. Zamir instructed troops to expand combat operations in the south and north of the Gaza Strip until conditions are created for the return of hostages and the decisive defeat of Hamas.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he ordered the army to continue its offensive against Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip regardless of negotiations.

On May 18, the Israeli army announced the start of combat operations in the northern and southern areas of the enclave as part of a large-scale ground operation dubbed "Gideon's Chariots." The operation's stated goal is the final defeat of Hamas and the liberation of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that, as a result of the operation, the army plans to take control of the entire Gaza Strip territory.

PalestineIsrael
Ukraine crisis
Production decline in Ukraine persists — Verkhovna Rada member
Currently, Ukraine "lacks sufficient reserves of capacity and capabilities in its industry," Daniil Getmantsev noted
Death toll from Israeli attack on aid delivery point in southern Gaza climbs to 30
Earlier reports said at least 15 people were killed in the incident
Russia’s position on Ukraine to be presented in detail on Monday — chief negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky also said that he has seen reports about Ukraine’s terms that may be included into its memorandum
Zelensky changes composition of Ukraine’s delegation to Istanbul talks
The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov
Ukrainian troops attack industrial area in LPR’s Krasnodon with Storm Shadow missiles
Several people were wounded
Turkish foreign intel chief plans to attend Russia-Ukraine talks — source
The meeting will be led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
Kiev seeks to create maximum tension on line of engagement — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the massive attempts to strike the Russian border with drones are clear confirmation of this
Ukraine to lose Odessa unless it makes peace now, US expert says
When asked if Ukraine could be divided like Germany had been after World War II, Jeffrey Sachs said: "It depends on how this war ends"
55 people receiving in-patient treatment after railway incident in Bryansk Region
Moscow Railways said that a passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk Region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time on May 31 after a motor bridge collapse on it
Press review: West’s reaction to attacks in Russia and new Moscow-Kiev talks confirmed
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 2nd
Six people injured in attack on demonstrators in Colorado — FBI
The subject has been identified as 45 years old Mohammed Sabri Solomon
Multilayered protection gives Russian tanks advantage against western ones
According to Rostec, there are numerous examples when domestic tanks preserved combat capability despite numerous hits by antitank weapons
Russian MFA spokeswoman describes two train derailments as tragedy
Moscow Railways said a passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk Region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time on May 31
Russia sees threats from NATO, ready to rebuff any aggression — lawmaker
Alexey Chepa noted that NATO had a history of treating Russia like the enemy
Kiev attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with nearly 100 UAVs in past day
In particular, the Ukrainian military fired two munitions on the Rakityansky district, killing a woman
Russian delegation to Istanbul talks to bring draft memorandum, other proposals — diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that the Russian delegation is to be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
UK getting ready for war, PM says
Keir Starmer outlined the UK's commitments to NATO, including the commitment of nuclear capability
Belarus, Russia working on joint drone venture — analyst
"Setting up the production of dual-purpose unmanned aerial aircraft on Belarusian soil would certainly contribute to enhancing the defense capabilities of the Union State," Igor Korol said
Press review: Moscow outlines demands for Kiev and prepares to counter NATO provocations
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 29th
Medinsky to egage in contacts on sidelines of Istanbul talks — source
The source did not specify the nature of the meetings that will take place
Ukraine gave Germany no forewarning about drone attack on Russia — cabinet
German Cabinet Spokesman Stefan Cornelius added that Berlin did not believe Kiev was under any obligation to provide such information
US suspends tightening of sanctions pressure on Iran — newspaper
According to the report, last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sent a directive to the State Department, the Treasury Department, and the National Security Council demanding "to pause all new sanctions activity toward Iran"
Russian forces liberate Alekseyevka in Ukraine’s Sumy region — top brass
Also, Russian forces downed seven JDAM glide bombs and 100 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours, according to the Defense Ministry
UK planning long "cold war" with Russia, says senator
"No matter how hard Britain tries, it will never reach the level of the ‘big geopolitical trio’: the US, Russia, and China," Alexey Pushkov said
Europe sets new all-time record of LNG imports in May
LNG flows from the European terminals to the EU gas transportation system amounted to about 12.8 billion cubic meters by the end of May
Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport
According to the Houthi spokesman, the airport suspended operations after the attack
Russian troops advance near Dzerzhinsk in Donetsk region — DPR leader
According to Denis Pushilin, Russian troops continue advancing in the area of the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka and "after the liberation of Otradnoye, they have also achieved certain successes
Kiev stages attacks on airfields in five Russian regions — Russian defense ministry
"No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians," Russian defense ministry said
Irkutsk Region governor reports first drone attack registered in Siberia
According to the governor, the site from where the drones were launched has been identified as a trailer truck, which has now been blocked
Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks kicks off in Istanbul — source
The negotiations began more than an hour and a half later than scheduled
Russian troops take almost all crucial Kiev forces facilities in Stupochki in DPR — expert
"We have captured almost all strategically important facilities there and now we are clearing out the outskirts," Andrey Marochko said
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks
The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul the day before
Investigators inspecting site of collapse of a road bridge in Bryansk region
According to the department, on May 31 at 10:50 p.m. they received the information that a road bridge structure collapsed on the Vygonichi-Pilshino section in the Bryansk region
Zelensky wants to protect himself by participating in talks — Medvedev
According to the security official, one of the reasons is "to establish, by the mere fact of the meeting, that even the worthless greenfly is entitled to sign papers on military outcomes"
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski wining presidential election in Poland — exit poll
Official results of the voting are expected to be made public on June 2
Ukraine won’t be able to hold Sumy Region against Russian military advance — expert
Yan Gagin added that the situation is tense for the Ukrainian military along the entire line of engagement
No handshaking between Russian, Ukrainian delegations to Istanbul talks - source
The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine began in Istanbul more than an hour and a half later than scheduled
Candidate Nawrocki wins second round of Polish presidential election — exit poll
According to sociologists' calculations, updated with information received from 50% of regional election commissions, Nawrocki is gaining 50.7% of the vote
Britain says to build 12 submarines to deter Russia
It said that the fleet will be expanded with SSN-AUKUS type submarines with a nuclear power plant and conventional weapons
Lavrov, Rubio discuss situation around Ukrainian crisis
US Secretary of State "extended his sincere condolences over the death of civilians as a result of undermining railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions on June 1", the Russian foreign ministry said
Election Commission confirms Nawrocki's victory in 2nd round of Polish presidential polls
Nawrocki gained 10,606,877 votes
Escalating tensions in Europe will not facilitate Ukraine negotiations — lawmaker
According to Natalia Nikonorova, Germany stands at the forefront of this political camp
Rubio repeats to Lavrov Trump's call for direct Russia-Ukraine talks — State Department
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Lavrov discussed with Rubio by phone the situation around the Ukrainian crisis
Soyuz MS-28 to be launched from Baikonur at end of November — city head
Traditionally, manned launches are of the greatest interest", Konstantin Busygin said
Ukraine no longer capable of launching large-scale counterattacks due to losses — expert
In particular, the enemy suffered heavy losses in the Krasnoarmeysk area and was forced to withdraw a number of units from four Ukrainian brigades
Russia benefits from sanctions imposed against it — Jeffrey Sachs
Sanctions did cause certain damage, though under the influence of those difficulties Russia's relations with China and India improved, the economist explained
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 32 people in 24 hours — Health Ministry
The total number of casualties since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023 has exceeded 54,418 with 124,190 injured
Overnight Ukrainian drone strike damages medical facilities in Kursk
The region's Acting Health Minister Yekaterina Pismennaya noted that medical facilities continue to operate as usual and that all medical care is being provided
Round Two: Russia, Ukraine to meet in Istanbul again
During the first meeting the countries agreed to present to each other a vision of a possible future ceasefire
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Miss Thailand crowned Miss World 2025
Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared first runner-up
Ukrainian ground troops commander decides to resign after strike on training center
Earlier on Sunday, twelve Ukrainian troops died and 60 others more received wounds after a missile attack on a Ukrainian army training center
Russian envoy sees Ukraine destabilizing situation ahead of talks
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian side is making every effort to derail peace talks and "prevent a search for a diplomatic way out of the conflict"
Frenchmen fighting for Russia in special op, defending traditional values — commander
According to Sergei Munier, most Western mercenaries in the Ukrainian armed forces are far-right organization representatives, former skinheads, and football fans
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
North Korea calls report on cooperation between Moscow, Pyongyang violation of sovereignty
The head of the foreign policy department of the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the report was fabricated, while the group has no legitimate grounds for existence
China tests non-nuclear hydrogen bomb
When activated by conventional explosives, the magnesium hydride underwent rapid thermal decomposition, releasing hydrogen gas that ignited into a sustained inferno, the researchers said in a peer-reviewed paper published in the Chinese-language Journal of Projectiles, Rockets, Missiles and Guidance
Kiev loses 4,600 soldiers in battles near Lugansk People's Republic in week — Marochko
The Russian forces, he said, have increased their pace of advance along the entire line of contact
Creation of independent foreign trade mechanisms becoming dominant — Lavrov
The construction of a fairer multipolar economic architecture requires expert and scientific support now, the Russian foreign minister noted
Nord Stream 2 AG bankruptcy moratorium ended — Gazprom
Gazprom said that the court ruling was not appealed against within the period set forth by Swiss laws, and in connection with this the agreement came into force
Ukraine risks losing Sumy, Kharkov, Odessa, other cities — lawmaker
According to Kartapolov, this will continue as long as "the hysterical regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky behaves like a spoiled girl"
Zelensky receives orders to continue fighting until last Ukrainian — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "Ukraine has lost millions of its citizens and is on the verge of complete defeat"
Ukrainian attacks on Russian military facilities aimed at disrupting talks — German expert
Sevim Dagdelen emphasized the gravity of the situation, warning that "celebrating or rejoicing is entirely inappropriate, especially given the specter of a potential nuclear response from Russia"
Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election with 99.8% of ballots processed — TV
According to data published by TVP Info, Nawrocki has gained 50.9% of the vote, the candidate from the ruling Civil Coalition Rafal Trzaskowski 49.1%
US provides Ukraine with no intelligence to prepare drone attack on Russia — CBS
"Ukraine gathered its own information," correspondent said
No specific agreements yet on potential Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide
"Such a meeting would require through arrangements," Yury Ushakov explained
Russian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced earlier that the second round of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine was set for June 2
Twelve Russian fighters receive a $195,000 prize for downing F-16
The award ceremony took place in a border area in the presence of commanders on May 29
Ukraine could be a diversified economy if there were peace, US economist Sachs says
According to him, Ukraine would be what he called a sizeable country in the future
Duration of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul still unknown — source
"They may be as long as the previous talks, or they could be short," the source said
Nawrocki elected Polish president — official results
The turnout was a record 72.63%, with slightly over 21 million voting
Turkey steps up security measures at Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul — correspondent
The talks are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. local time
Russia ready to fight as long as it takes — UN envoy
"Russia will no longer allow any threats on its borders, any anti-Russian, neo-Nazi formation in its neighborhood," Vasily Nebenzya said
Three servicemen die in Tu-22 bomber incident at airfield near Kaluga
A commission of Russia’s Aerospace Force has been sent to the scene to establish the causes of the incident
Russian delegation confirms 1 p.m. talks with Ukraine in Istanbul — source
The talks with the Ukrainian side are slated to take place in Ciragan Palace
EU wants to strip Hungary of voting right due to stance on Ukraine — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk also recalled that Viktor Orban and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto not only oppose providing aid to Kiev but are also critical of Ukraine's accession to the European Union
Russia strikes Ukrainian attack UAV assembly workshops over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,430 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by Russia’s Defense Ministry
Police detain suspect in attack on demonstrators in Colorado
The exact number of victims has not yet been reported
Ukraine unlikely to be admitted to EU, US analyst says
According to Jeffrey Sachs, "while the idea of Ukraine becoming an EU member has been a rallying cry for Europe for a long time, when it comes to practice, there will be a lot of resistance"
After election win Poland’s right are demanding prime minister’s resignation — radio
According to Andrzej Sliwka, a PiS member of the Sejm, Nawrocki’s victory signifies that "the government has been shown a red card"
Russia’s Northern Fleet contains growing threats from unfriendly nations — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "the Northern Fleet has always been and remains the pride of Russia, the country’s shield in the Arctic, and a security guarantee in Russia’s Polar regions"
‘Coalition of the willing’ prepares to halt US arms supplies to Ukraine — newspaper
According to The Daily Telegraph, the mood at the meeting of the coalition's foreign ministers in The Hague was gloomy
Around 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers desert army every month
In all, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, some 107,000 desertion and AWOL cases have been probed into
Kiev agrees on phased lifting of anti-Russian sanctions — media
The second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks is expected to be held in Istanbul on June 2
Active use of Baikonur spaceport remains unconditional priority — Putin
Russia has made, and will continue to make, significant efforts to support the development of the city of Baikonur and to ensure the wellbeing of its residents, both Russian and Kazakh citizens, the Russian leader stated
Russian forces find ways to improve positions despite Ukraine’s mass use of drones
According to DPR head Denis Pushilin, the primary focus is on the Krasnoarmeysk and Konstantinovka directions
Trump wants to end Ukrainian conflict this year, Kiev against it — Sachs
American economist, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs said that a resolution should be reached this year
German politician urges EU leaders to persuade Zelensky to accept Russia’s conditions
"The fact that Russia offers a truce, provides a real opportunity to put an end to this terrible war and the deaths that happen in Ukraine every day," Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of Germany’s party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance wrote
FACTBOX: What is known about the train derailment in Bryansk Region
TASS has assembled the main facts about the incident
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Russian troops eliminate New Zealander fighting for Ukraine
According to the report, Shan-Le Kearns became the fourth New Zealander to die while fighting for the Ukrainian side
Ukrainian forces redeploy reserves to hold remaining lines on South Donetsk front
"The enemy has transferred the 152nd separate rifle brigade as a reserve to hold the remaining lines and positions under their control," Russian security forces said
Fidan says ceasefire, prisoner swap to come up at Ukraine talks
The Turkish foreign minister expressed hope that both sides "will benefit from the communication and achieve concrete results that will bring everyone closer to peace"
Opposition candidate Nawrocki wins second round of Polish presidential election — TV
Rafal Trzaskowski, candidate of the ruling Civic Coalition and Mayor of Warsaw, received 49.1% of the vote
President Putin is right that NATO is waging a proxy war with Russia — Kellogg
he said that after contacts with the Europeans in London, a 22-point document was prepared, which includes a ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea, but neither side was completely satisfied with it
Russian agency says Ukraine plotted terrorist attack in Moscow, but it was foiled
"A criminal case has been opened against a suspect on charges of conspiring to commit a terrorist attack," the Russian Investigative Committee reported
No one hurt in drone attack on Murmansk Region — authorities
According to Andrey Chibis, it was a massive attack
‘Musketeers’ such as UK, Germany, France, Poland won’t secure victory for Ukraine — Sachs
American economist pointed out that they did not succeed even when the US was fully on their side
Number of those injured in bridge collapse in Bryansk Region up to 104
Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that three individuals were in serious condition, while the remaining were in moderate or mild condition
Russian delegation in Istanbul in working mood — source
The Russian delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening
Railway bridge collapses in Kursk region causing freight train derailment
One of the train’s drivers had his legs injured in the incident, the acting governor of the bordering Russian region, Alexander Khinshtein, said
