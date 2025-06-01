Candidate Nawrocki wins second round of Polish presidential election — exit poll

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The candidate of the opposition Law and Justice party, Karol Nawrocki, is winning the second round of the Polish presidential election, according to a late poll conducted by the Ipsos sociological center and distributed by TVP Info.

According to sociologists' calculations, updated with information received from 50% of regional election commissions, Nawrocki is gaining 50.7% of the vote. His rival Rafal Trzaskowski, representing the ruling Civic Coalition, gets 49.3%. On June 1, it was reported that Trzaskowski scored 50.3%, and Navrotsky 49.7%. According to Ipsos, the statistical error of the study does not exceed 1 percentage point. The turnout stood at 71.7%.

The State Election Commission will summarize the official voting results on June 2.