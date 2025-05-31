Israel agrees to US proposal on Gaza ceasefire, Hamas rejects it — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, May 31. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has in fact rejected the United States’ proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, while Israel agreed to it, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

"While Israel has agreed to the updated [US Special Presidential Envoy Steve] Witkoff’s framework for the release of our hostages, Hamas persists in its refusal," the statement reads.

"As US Presidential Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff has said, Hamas's response is totally unacceptable and is a step backward. The State of Israel will continue its efforts to return our hostages and defeat Hamas," the office added.

Earlier, Hamas sent its response to Witkoff’s proposal to mediators. The movement expressed readiness to free ten living Israeli hostages and hand over 18 bodies of deceased captives in exchange for the release of the agreed number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. Besides, Hamas reiterated demands that a permanent ceasefire be declared in Gaza, Israeli troops withdraw from the enclave and humanitarian aid be provided to the strip.

The Ynet news website reported on May 29 that Witkoff’s new proposal provided for an immediate 60-day ceasefire in the enclave and the release of ten living hostages in the first week. According to the media outlet, Hamas will also have to hand the bodies of 18 deceased captives over to Israel. The Jewish state, in turn, will release Palestinian prisoners based on previously approved lists. In addition, the document highlights the need to resume humanitarian supplies to Gaza through the UN and other international organizations. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on the same day that Israel had approved the plan before it was sent to Hamas.