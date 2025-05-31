{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
German politician urges EU leaders to persuade Zelensky to accept Russia’s conditions

"The fact that Russia offers a truce, provides a real opportunity to put an end to this terrible war and the deaths that happen in Ukraine every day," Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of Germany’s party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance wrote

BERLIN, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s ceasefire proposal provides an opportunity to end the conflict in Ukraine, said Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of Germany’s party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party (BSW).

"The fact that Russia offers a truce, provides a real opportunity to put an end to this terrible war and the deaths that happen in Ukraine every day," she wrote on the X social media platform.

"Weapons supplies should certainly be suspended for the duration of the ceasefire," Wagenknecht pointed out. According to her, German Chancellor Friedrich "Merz and other European leaders should exert their influence to persuade Zelensky to accept the conditions and resume talks in Turkey on Monday." "The time for excuses should be over for both parties," the politician added.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya clarified Moscow’s conditions for a ceasefire. According to him, a truce particularly requires Western countries to end weapons supplies to Ukraine and Kiev to stop its mobilization campaign.

Middle East conflict
Israel agrees to US proposal on Gaza ceasefire, Hamas rejects it — PM’s office
"Hamas's response is totally unacceptable and is a step backward", office said in a statement
Read more
Kremlin names condition for Ukraine talks between Putin, Zelensky, Trump
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin is fundamentally in favor of high-level contacts
Read more
Israel accepts Witkoff’s new proposal for Gaza settlement — Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister announced it at a meeting with families of hostages held in Gaza
Read more
Eight OPEC+ members to discuss oil output plan for July at online meeting
Among the countries that have committed to voluntary adjustments to their output plans are Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Kuwait
Read more
US defense contractor Lockheed to develop pilotless F-35 fighter jet — media
The F-35 jet already includes some autonomous functions and Lockheed intends to rely on its latest development for the sixth-generation capability under the Next Generation Air Dominance program, CEO Jim Taiclet added
Read more
US unlikely to benefit much from minerals deal with Ukraine, analyst says
Mobody knows for sure "what's really there, what's economical to produce, how many years it would take, how the smelting of the metals and other processing would be done," Jeffrey Sachs, American economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said
Read more
US tariffs on steel imports to undermine talks with EU, European Commission warns
"This decision adds further uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic," the statement reads
Read more
Israeli defense minister threatens Hamas to be destroyed in case of Witkoff plan rejection
"After eliminating the terrorists and clearing the area, the IDF will remove all threats according to the Rafah model, and remain to hold the area," Israel Katz noted
Read more
Governor says 1,290 Kursk Region residents previously unaccounted found
According to Alexander Khinshtein, the number of people whose whereabouts are unknown today is 576
Read more
Shipping has no negative impact on Arctic ecosystem — minister
Russia will pursue a balanced policy and will discourage any attempts to restrain the development of the Russian Arctic, Alexey Chekunkov went on to say
Read more
Ukraine risks losing Sumy, Kharkov, Odessa, other cities — lawmaker
According to Kartapolov, this will continue as long as "the hysterical regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky behaves like a spoiled girl"
Read more
Portnov's killer fired at least 9 shots, fled with two accomplices — EFE
Authorities are now analyzing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify potential suspects and gather additional evidence
Read more
Frenchmen fighting for Russia in special op, defending traditional values — commander
According to Sergei Munier, most Western mercenaries in the Ukrainian armed forces are far-right organization representatives, former skinheads, and football fans
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG bankruptcy moratorium ended — Gazprom
Gazprom said that the court ruling was not appealed against within the period set forth by Swiss laws, and in connection with this the agreement came into force
Read more
Trump rejects attempt to call Putin obstacle to peace in Ukraine
US president was asked whether he sees Putin as "the good guy or the bad guy
Read more
US may put pressure on Ukraine to force it to participate in June 2 talks — newspaper
The Washington Post pointed out that Ukraine has little room to maneuver due to its dependence on US military and intelligence assistance
Read more
Zelensky receives orders to continue fighting until last Ukrainian — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "Ukraine has lost millions of its citizens and is on the verge of complete defeat"
Read more
Kiev Mayor Klitschko says Ukrainian government ‘stinks of authoritarianism’
According to Vitaly Klitschko, many Ukrainian mayors are intimidated by "raids, interrogations and threats of fabricated criminal cases"
Read more
Ukraine won’t be able to hold Sumy Region against Russian military advance — expert
Yan Gagin added that the situation is tense for the Ukrainian military along the entire line of engagement
Read more
Ex-Ukrainian official Portnov visited Ukraine shortly before being gunned down in Spain
According to the outlet, Portnov met with senior officials in charge of law enforcement agencies
Read more
Simultaneous drills by Russia, NATO in Baltic Sea carry risks of escalation — newspaper
Johannes Peters, head of the Center for Maritime Strategy and Security at the Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University, believes that Russia "will take advantage of the drills to carry out reconnaissance and spy on the opposing party"
Read more
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Read more
Sweden strengthens measures to combat so-called shadow fleet
The decision will take effect on July 1
Read more
Putin signs law on provision of Armed Forces’ operations abroad
The special governmental measures also include "unlocking of state reserve assets, temporary engagement of mobilization capacities and facilities
Read more
France seeks to increase pressure on Russia, Kremlin spokesman says
According to Dmitry Peskov, this shows a clear lack of understanding of Russia’s nature
Read more
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Read more
Medvedev predicts collapse of Germany’s economy due to stupid policies
That is what Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said, commenting on German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper
Read more
Ukrainian forces use American torture techniques on Russian POWs, according to a report
Maxim Grigoriev, the chairman of the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, emphasized that over 200 individuals, recently exchanged as prisoners, provided statements
Read more
Armenia to host European Political Community summit in spring 2026 — PM
The previous EPC summit took place last week in Tirana
Read more
Russia benefits from sanctions imposed against it — Jeffrey Sachs
Sanctions did cause certain damage, though under the influence of those difficulties Russia's relations with China and India improved, the economist explained
Read more
Biden says could ‘beat the hell out’ of authors of book on his health
The former US President said that he was optimistic about his prostate cancer treatment
Read more
NATO increases defense spending by 30% in ten years, British admiral says
It "is set to rise even further, largely because of growing European budgets," he said
Read more
Russian aide warns Estonia's new maritime rules could justify NATO buildup in Baltic
Moreover, newly adopted legislation allows them to open fire on vessels that may be "maneuvering dangerously," Nikolay Patrushev added
Read more
Russian troops liberate 13 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 22 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia takes note of Western officials’ potential visit to Istanbul on June 2 — diplomat
"As far as Russia understands, Hakan Fidan wanted Russian to demonstrate some more flexible approach in the context of the upcoming talks, otherwise it may find itself in an unfavorable position," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
India-Pakistan interaction at SCO unaffected by recent tensions — senior official
Sohail Khan said the two countries continue to cooperate as part of multilateral projects
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
There will be a greater international role for the ruble — Jeffrey Sachs
The American economist stressed that "the share of international finance in US dollars, either to settle payments or to hold foreign exchange reserves or to hold investments, will diminish"
Read more
Israeli military detects several projectiles launched from Gaza
"Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the army said
Read more
Russia ready to fight as long as it takes — UN envoy
"Russia will no longer allow any threats on its borders, any anti-Russian, neo-Nazi formation in its neighborhood," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
West pressures African states not to participate in summit in Russia — envoy
Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov did not specify which states have already confirmed their participation in the summit
Read more
Iran warns countries against using IAEA report for political purposes
"The Supreme Leader’s fatwa leaves no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s defense doctrine", the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Drone attack on Kursk Region injures seven people
In the settlement of Artakovo, two buildings and a garage caught fire due to a drone attack, according to Alexander Khinshtein
Read more
‘Coalition of the willing’ prepares to halt US arms supplies to Ukraine — newspaper
According to The Daily Telegraph, the mood at the meeting of the coalition's foreign ministers in The Hague was gloomy
Read more
Western media doesn’t accept alternative viewpoints — French journalist
Franck Pengam also added that during his stay in Russia he collected video materials about the events in Donbass, which will be published on his website
Read more
Airshow China exhibition opens in Zhuhai
In total, representatives from 47 countries and regions of the world
Read more
Trump really trying to establish relations with Russia, says Jeffrey Sachs
US leader is surrounded by a whole set of institutions and voices in the Congress that do not want him to make peace, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University said
Read more
Law on foreign agents similar to US FARA comes into force in Georgia
Unlike last year's "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law, which was adopted amid mass protests, the Georgian equivalent of the FARA provides for imprisonment of up to five years and applies to both organizations and individuals
Read more
Sovcomflot posts $393 mln net loss under IFRS for Q1
Revenue fell by 49% in the period to $278.5 mln
Read more
Israeli military reports airstrikes on dozens of targets in Gaza Strip
According to the army, the attacks targeted "terrorists, military sites from which terrorists were operating, observation and sniper posts that posed a threat to the troops in the area, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure"
Read more
Abe’s widow says trust built between Putin, her husband should not be wasted
Akie Abe said that she hopes that cultural exchanges with Russia will continue
Read more
Beijing, Moscow need to work together to maintain peace in Asia — Chinese diplomat
"China and Russia need to firmly stand together," Sun Weidong stressed
Read more
US, German, French, British officials to be in Istanbul on June 2, Kellogg says
The US special envoy did not specify whether Western delegates would take direct part in the meeting between Russia and Ukraine
Read more
Trumps says sure will speak to China’s Xi
"We'll work trade issues out," he told journalists
Read more
Hamas to accept Witkoff’s proposal on Gaza, but with reservations — TV
According to Al Arabiya, the radicals will demand the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in small groups over 60 days rather than within two days as previously agreed
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
Russian forces liberate Sumy Region’s Vodolagi, DPR’s Novopol — top brass
The military also pointed out that Russian air defenses downed 169 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours
Read more
Miss Thailand crowned Miss World 2025
Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared first runner-up
Read more
‘Musketeers’ such as UK, Germany, France, Poland won’t secure victory for Ukraine — Sachs
American economist pointed out that they did not succeed even when the US was fully on their side
Read more
Hamas sends response to US envoy’s Gaza proposal to mediators
The movement said it is ready to free ten living Israeli hostages and hand over 18 bodies of deceased captives in exchange for the release of the agreed number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails
Read more
Press review: Russia, Ukraine inch toward talks as US court may curb tariff war escalation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 30th
Read more
Truck crash sets 250 mln bees free
Several dozen beekeepers are working at the scene
Read more
What is known about preparations for second round of Russia-Ukraine talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow is ready for the second round of negotiations with Kiev, scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul
Read more
Russian forces establishing buffer zone between Belgorod, Kharkov regions — expert
Since Russian forces liberated Stroyevka, they have built on their successes as they advance both north and south of this locality, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Press review: Moscow outlines demands for Kiev and prepares to counter NATO provocations
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 29th
Read more
Luxurious doomsday bunker for ultra-rich elite to be built in US — newspaper
The hideout will come with luxury gourmet dining facilities, an indoor swimming pool, AI-powered medical care, a bowling alley and a climbing wall
Read more
Merz’s latest remarks show Europeans are getting ready for revanche — expert
Ralph Bosshard, a retired Swiss lieutenant colonel and an expert in political and military strategy, said that from the military point of view, Merz’s remarks look like "a dress rehearsal for Europe’s next war against Russia"
Read more
New Russian-made Mi-35M combat/transport helicopters arrive for Belarusian army
Chief of the Main Staff, First Deputy Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Troops Sergey Frolov said that the helicopters will soon go on combat alert.
Read more
Putin orders government to memorialize fallen special military operation soldiers
The government of the Russian Federation, together with the administration of the president of the Russian Federation, will develop unified recommendations
Read more
Air travel temporarily restricted at Zhukovsky airport
Restrictions are still in force in the airports of Tambov and Kaluga now
Read more
Ukrainian service members tortured, abused children in Donbass, says Russia’s UN envoy
"In the city with a peaceful name Schastye in the LPR, the head teacher of one of the lyceums took part in organizing the delivery of orphaned girls to the Aidar battalion for abuse and gratification of sexual needs," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Blue Origin rocket takes six tourists on sub-orbital trip
The flight lasted about 11 minutes
Read more
US envoy describes Hamas’ response to Gaza proposal as ‘totally unacceptable’
Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, "that is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days," Steve Witkoff noted
Read more
Over 5,500 servicemen to participate in Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s drills
The exercises will involve servicemen from Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan
Read more
Trump says Musk is not leaving his administration for ever
Donald Trump said that Elon Musk is going to be doing a lot of things
Read more