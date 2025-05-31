German politician urges EU leaders to persuade Zelensky to accept Russia’s conditions

BERLIN, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s ceasefire proposal provides an opportunity to end the conflict in Ukraine, said Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of Germany’s party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party (BSW).

"The fact that Russia offers a truce, provides a real opportunity to put an end to this terrible war and the deaths that happen in Ukraine every day," she wrote on the X social media platform.

"Weapons supplies should certainly be suspended for the duration of the ceasefire," Wagenknecht pointed out. According to her, German Chancellor Friedrich "Merz and other European leaders should exert their influence to persuade Zelensky to accept the conditions and resume talks in Turkey on Monday." "The time for excuses should be over for both parties," the politician added.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya clarified Moscow’s conditions for a ceasefire. According to him, a truce particularly requires Western countries to end weapons supplies to Ukraine and Kiev to stop its mobilization campaign.