Hamas sends response to US envoy’s Gaza proposal to mediators

CAIRO, May 31. /TASS/. Hamas has sent its response to US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators, the Palestinian movement said in a statement.

"Today, Hamas sent its response to Witkoff’s latest proposal to mediators. <...> As part of a future agreement, we are ready to free ten living Israeli hostages and hand over 18 bodies of deceased [captives] in exchange for the release of the agreed number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails," the statement reads.

Besides, Hamas reiterated demands that a permanent ceasefire be declared in Gaza, Israeli troops withdraw from the enclave and humanitarian aid be provided to the strip.

The Ynet news website reported on May 29 that Witkoff’s new proposal provided for an immediate 60-day ceasefire in the enclave and the release of ten living hostages in the first week. According to the media outlet, Hamas will also have to hand the bodies of 18 deceased captives over to Israel. The Jewish state, in turn, will release Palestinian prisoners based on previously approved lists. In addition, the document highlights the need to resume humanitarian supplies to Gaza through the UN and other international organizations. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on the same day that Israel had approved the plan before it was sent to Hamas.