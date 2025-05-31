Beijing, Moscow need to work together to maintain peace in Asia — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, May 31. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow should work together to maintain stability and ensure prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Andrey Rudenko in Beijing.

"China and Russia should continue to strengthen communication and coordination with regard to the affairs of the Asia-Pacific region, and work together to protect regional peace, maintain stability and ensure development and prosperity," he pointed out.

According to Sun, after facing the revival of unilateralism and protectionism on the international stage, "China and Russia need to firmly stand together," defending the world order that was established after World War II and ensuring international justice.

The Chinese diplomat noted that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping of China and President Vladimir Putin of Russia, relations between the two countries continued to expand at a high level.