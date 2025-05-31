‘Coalition of the willing’ prepares to halt US arms supplies to Ukraine — newspaper

LONDON, May 31. /TASS/. The "coalition of the willing" is developing plans to continue supporting Ukraine in the event that US President Donald Trump's administration refuses to supply weapons to the Kiev authorities, The Daily Telegraph reported, citing sources.

"Let’s get real and admit the US will never be on board," an unnamed Western official said.

According to the newspaper, the mood at the meeting of the coalition's foreign ministers in The Hague was gloomy. "It was mostly about how to sustain the necessary support to Ukraine when we assume that the US would only continue providing some specific assets, such as intelligence," a European official told the newspaper. "We also agreed on the need to step up economic pressure on Russia," he pointed out.

The Daily Telegraph noted that, due to the Trump administration's position, the United Kingdom and France are shifting their focus from sending troops to Ukraine after the ceasefire to providing long-term support to Ukraine independently of Washington.