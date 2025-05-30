Hamas says still considering Witkoff’s proposal

CAIRO, May 30. /TASS/. Hamas has confirmed that it is holding consultations on the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal.

"Hamas continues discussing [US special envoy] Steven Witkoff’s ceasefire proposal with Palestinian factions," it said on its Telegram channel.

Hamas Political Bureau member Basem Naim said on Friday that Hamas had received Israel’s response to Witkoff’s plan, which did not meet any of the movement’s demands.

The Ynet news website said earlier that the new proposal for a 60-day ceasefire also suggested that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas should release ten living Israeli hostages and hand the bodies of 18 deceased captives over to Israel. The Israeli side, in turn, should release Palestinian prisoners in accordance with earlier agreed lists. Apart from that, it stipulates for the resumption of humanitarian deliveries to Gaza via the United Nations and other international organizations.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on the same day Israel had approved the initiative before it was handed over to Hamas.

The BBC reported earlier, citing a Hamas official, that the movement was set to turn down Witkoff’s proposal as it did not meet its basic demands.