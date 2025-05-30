Death toll in Gaza Strip since October 2023 exceeds 54,300 — health ministry

CAIRO, May 30. /TASS/. The death toll from Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has exceeded 54,300, the enclave’s health ministry said.

"Seventy-two people died and 278 more were wounded in Gaza in the past 24 hours," it wrote on its Telegram channel. "The death toll from Israel’s aggression since October 7, 2023 has climbed to 54,321, with 123,770 people being wounded," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern parts of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza.