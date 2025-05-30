Kiev expresses interest in continuing negotiations in Istanbul

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine expresses its intention to continue negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga has announced.

"We are interested in continuing these meetings," Sibiga stated during a press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. He reaffirmed that Kiev is awaiting a memorandum from Moscow and reiterated that Ukraine has already sent Russia a document outlining its vision for a ceasefire and other settlement aspects.

According to AFP, Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, indicated that Kiev is prepared to send a delegation to participate in the next round of talks with Moscow.

The initial negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on May 16 and lasted approximately two hours. Prior to this, there was a trilateral meeting involving Turkey, the US, and Ukraine, as well as communications between Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation, and American representatives. Following the discussions, Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange prisoners on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis, detail their visions for a potential ceasefire, and continue the negotiation process. The prisoner exchange was carried out in multiple stages from May 23 to 25.