Musk remains Trump’s friend, adviser after leaving White House — TV

NEW YORK, May 30. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk remains friends with President Donald Trump after leaving the White House administration, where he headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), CBS News reported, citing a senior administration official.

"Musk left on good terms and is still friends with the president," the official said, adding: "He will continue to be a friend to the president, and we can characterize that as an 'adviser.'"

Musk wrote on the X social media platform on Wednesday that his "scheduled time as a special government employee comes to an end." He added, however, that "the DOGE mission will only strengthen over time."

Musk said in April that he would reduce his participation in DOGE’s activities in May. The announcement came after his company Tesla reported a 71% drop in net profit in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year. According to analysts, one of the reasons behind the decline was the damage caused to the company by Musk’s political activities as DOGE chief.