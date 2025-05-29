Vucic vows to block deals if they raise prospect of Serbian munitions ending up in Ukraine

BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he will order contracts for the supply of munitions to be stopped if officials suspect these munitions could wind up in Ukraine.

"In any case, I will give an order and a warning that wherever there is a suspicion or there are abuses by the so-called end user, that is deliveries on the front line. We must be aware of this and make sure that such contracts are not executed," Vucic said on Radio and Television Serbia.

"I discussed this issue with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin. I discussed it in the presence of several people from both delegations, and I also spoke to him about it privately. I would not like to disclose the details of our conversation," he said.

According to Vucic, a working group was set up for a fact-finding effort.

Vucic disagreed with some reports on Serbian arms deliveries. For instance, he said that there was no evidence that Serbian arms could have made its way to Ukraine via Africa.

Vucic said he faced accusations of arms supplies to Russia as well.

"Last week, two ambassadors lashed out at me, insisting that we supplied ammunition to the Russian Federation through a Turkish firm and that Serbian ammunition was seen on the battlefield from the Russian side," he said.

Vucic said the defense industry plays an important role in the country.

"Our factories have to work and live. The government-owned defense industry directly employs about 23,000-24,000 people. There is also the private sector of the defense industry, and in general, at least 25,000 more people are indirectly dependent on this industry," the president stated.

Statement by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service earlier said that Serbian defense companies, contrary to Belgrade's stated neutrality, continue to supply ammunition to the Kiev regime. One scheme used to disguise anti-Russian actions involves fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries, the agency said. The countries that serve as intermediaries are often NATO members, with most business going through the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria. Some of the recent additions are "exotic" African countries, according to the agency.