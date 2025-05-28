Indonesia, Russia closely connected at regional and global levels — MFA

TOKYO, May 28. /TASS/. Indonesia and Russia maintain cooperation in solving issues of regional and global scale, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Indonesia Anis Matta said at a meeting with Russian President's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

"Indonesia and Russia have long been cooperating in various fields. They are closely connected at the regional and global levels, including in solving Middle Eastern problems," he was quoted as saying by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry.

On Tuesday, Bogdanov visited Jakarta where he held negotiations with his Indonesian colleague. The parties discussed relevant Middle Eastern issues focusing on the state of affairs in the zone of the Palestine-Israel conflict, in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan, and in the area of the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. In particular, the necessity to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible was emphasized.