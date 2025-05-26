SCO countries develop roadmap for settlements in national currencies

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have developed a roadmap on settlements in national currencies, Deputy Secretary-General of the organization Sohail Khan told TASS.

"Yes, we already have a common roadmap in this area. Experts from the finance ministries and central banks of all countries, especially full members [of the SCO], are working on this issue," he said, answering a relevant question.

According to him, analytical work is underway.

"They will say at the end of this year or in the middle of next year what and how can be done in practice," Khan added.